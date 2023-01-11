Torbay Council to partially reopen road after backlash from Paignton traders
A road in Paignton will partially reopen to vehicles after a backlash from traders.
Torbay Road was closed in early October as a trial pedestrianised area.
At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Torbay Council agreed to reopen the section to vehicles between Esplanade Road and Queen's Drive.
Traders said the total closure to cars had impacted businesses and one councillor said the trial "simply isn't working".
Councillor David Thomas, the leader of Torbay's opposition Conservatives, jointly introduced a motion to reopen the road "with immediate effect" while engaging in "ongoing dialogue" with businesses to find a compromise between their needs and those of pedestrians.
He said people would "end up avoiding the town because they won't want to be stuck in traffic for over an hour trying to get in"
He said on the traders' behalf that the trial "simply isn't working."
Some businesses want the entire road to reopen to two-way traffic.
Paul Kemp, from one of the shops, said: "It's going to kill Paignton because this road relies a lot on transport."
Mike Morrision, from another business, said: "There is certainly a footfall drop and some of our regular customers that used to come in, both elderly and young, are no longer able to access us."
Councillor Darren Cowell, deputy leader of the council, said: "Clearly there are elements of it that are causing disruption and inconvenience.
"But equally we have seen sufficient and significant feedback from other traders and members of the public that actually show the compromise to partially pedestrianise the top end of Torbay Road could actually work."
The cabinet unanimously agreed the changes, with the other section between Queen's Road and the level crossing remaining accessible only to pedestrians. Hyde Road will remain one-way.
A council officer predicted the changes would take up to three weeks.