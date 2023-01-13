Warning of delays on A38 near Plymouth due to resurfacing works
- Published
Traffic restrictions near Plymouth are expected to cause delays this weekend.
National Highways warned resurfacing works would close the westbound carriageway of the A38 between Ivybridge and Smithaleigh.
Starting on Friday at 20:00 GMT, a contraflow will be in place eastbound, with 40mph and 50mph speed limits.
National Highways said they were "doing their utmost" to minimise disruption but warned drivers to expect delays.
Heather Lang, from National Highways South West, added: "We advise people to consider alternative routes and add a little extra time for their journeys."
Entry slip roads at Westover and exit slip roads at Lee Mill, Smithaleigh and Hunsdon Road Junction will also close to traffic.
The westbound carriageway is due to reopen from 06:00 GMT on Monday 16 January.
From then until Saturday 21 January, a contraflow will run overnight only.
The same slip roads will also close between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT.
In the day, the A38 will be open to traffic as usual, with two lanes running in both directions.
During closures, Westlake and Hunsdon residents are advised to travel via the A379 to join the A38 at Smithaleigh.
A 50mph speed limit has been in place this week ahead of the closures.
