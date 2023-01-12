More than 1,500 Christmas trees in East Devon chipped for community schemes
More than 1,500 Christmas trees have been turned into chippings for special projects across East Devon.
East Devon District Council (EDDC) said a total of 1,699 have been collected.
The chippings are being used for schemes including maintenance of pathways and protecting tree roots.
Tom Wood, EDDC's StreetScene operations manager, said they have "worked really hard to process an enormous number of Christmas trees in a short space of time".
He said: "It's really pleasing to see these trees being recycled and put back into the ground across the district to benefit local eco-systems and the environment."
A forest school at St Martin's Primary School in Cranbrook is among the places to benefit.
EDDC said working with the school over the last two years, the nutrients from the chippings have helped to slow the spread of Ash Dieback within the school's estate.
The school playground also had some chippings spread to reduce the amount of mud at break times.
The council has recycled all old Christmas trees left at various residents' drop-off zones following the festive season.
A total of 311 trees were collected in Exmouth, with 245 in Seaton and 235 in Sidmouth.
