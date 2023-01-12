A30 shut at Honiton after lorry and pedestrian collision
- Published
The A30 has been closed in both directions after a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
One person has been seriously injured in the incident near Honiton in Devon, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The South Western Ambulance Service Trust are also at the scene of the accident.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the route, which is likely to remain closed for some time.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.