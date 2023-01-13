Brixham Fish Market sees another record year of sales
A Devon fishing market has had its most successful year ever after opening its market to smaller ports across the UK.
More than £60m worth of fish was sold at Brixham in 2022, Brixham Trawler Agents said, beating last year's record of £43.6m.
The organisation, which began in 2011, takes on market administration work so vessels do not have to.
Barry Young, managing director, said a successful expansion strategy was behind the record turnover.
He said the group approached smaller ports in England and Wales with an offer to sell their catch through its auction.
"They didn't have access to the market that we've got," he said.
"Over the course of time word of mouth got out and we ended up having to send lorries out every day up to Wales, we go every day up as far as Lowestoft [in East Sussex], and come all the way down the south coast picking up fish.
"We need to remember there isn't a fish market from Brixham up to Grimsby."
Mr Young said good weather and high seafood prices had also worked in the market's favour.