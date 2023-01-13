Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
- Published
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group.
Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May.
Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter.
Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were also convicted of manslaughter and jailed for four years each.
All three denied murder but were convicted by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court in November.
Sentencing the trio, Mr Justice Garnham said Mr Crawford was "utterly innocent in all this".
"He had just been out for a ride on his bike with friends in the motorbike clubs," he said.
"Neither he nor his fellow bikers had done anything wrong that evening.
"You three had absolutely no business trying to dictate who rode their bikes in Devon or what they wore when doing so."
Club colours
Parry, Brading and Pawley were all members of the now defunct Plymouth Bandidos motorbike club chapter.
On 12 May, they spotted Mr Crawford, a member of the Red Chiefs, on his motorcycle and wanted "to talk to him" about wearing his club colours on their patch.
Mr Crawford had travelled into Cornwall from Plymouth with other club members that evening, but went off alone to return to his home in Ivybridge, Devon.
Brading and Pawley, who were in a black Mercedes car, stopped Mr Crawford on the St Budeaux slip road before he was hit from behind by Parry's speeding van.
