Villagers begin clean-up after flooding at Exebridge in Devon
- Published
A clean-up operation is under way after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Devon.
Several roads were flooded in the Tiverton area after the River Exe burst its banks between Oakfordbridge and Exebridge, and left some properties cut off.
Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn at Exebridge, was stuck as water surrounded the pub on Thursday.
Several flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the South West.
Mr Ninnis, who had to retreat upstairs as the water rose on Thursday, said he planned to reopen the pub on Friday evening after the water had receded.
"It's more of an inconvenience than anything," he said.
"[It's] loss of business, as always, and just more work and hassle. With more rain forecast, we're just worried next week we'll do the same again."
Paul Beer, whose home was flooded in Exebridge, said water rapidly flooded the street once the river broke its banks.
"It was a bit frightening," he said.
"It was coming over like a waterfall over the bank."
Several drivers had broken down in flood water in the village at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday and levels had then risen through the morning, leaving their abandoned cars almost submerged.
Devon County Council Highways said it had closed the A396 at Oakfordbridge, Exebridge and near Bickleigh Bridge.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain between 22:00 BST on Friday to 12:00 on Saturday.
Earlier, part of the main Devon rail line between Totnes and Plymouth was blocked by floodwater.
