Parents 'relieved' as Devon brothers rowing Atlantic near finish
- Published
Four Devon brothers rowing across the Atlantic are targeting a podium finish as the finish line comes into sight.
The two sets of twins, Jack, Hamish, Arthur and Euan Friend, all in their 20s, began the challenge in December.
The family, from Tiverton, have rowed nearly 3,000 miles unsupported, from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
They are in line to finish in third place.
Spending more than a month at sea, the brothers have raised more than £86,000 for homelessness and youth charities throughout the challenge.
'Sense of relief'
Their parents, Judith and Simon, who have travelled to meet their four sons in Antigua along with other members of family, said she was feeling "all sorts of emotions" ahead of the big finish.
"Pleasure, pride, anxiety, nerves - lots and lots of different emotions going on," Mrs Friend said.
Mr Friend said he felt an "incredible sense of relief" that the challenge was nearly over.
"We were most anxious about their mental wellbeing and how they would cope, particularly in terrifying seas," he said.
"They've said it is terrifying, but also exhilarating, and they seem to have really actually loved it."