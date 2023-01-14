Football matches cancelled amid Devon and Cornwall flood warnings
- Published
Several football matches across Devon and Cornwall have been cancelled because of severe weather conditions.
The FA Trophy match between Torquay United and Taunton Town is among fixtures that have been called off.
Elsewhere, the South West Peninsula Football League (SWPFL) confirmed cancellation of 12 games on Saturday.
All Western League games involving Cornish teams were postponed amid reports of water-logged pitches.
Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the region.
'Torrential downpours'
On its website, Torquay said "sustained and torrential downpours" had "put paid" to efforts by ground staff at Plainmoor preparing for the match against Taunton.
The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, it said, with all original tickets valid.
In the SWPFL, Saturday's match between Ivybridge Town and Honiton Town has been called off.
In a statement, the club blamed "torrential downpours" and said the fixture had been rearranged for 19 April.
It is the fifth game in a row to be called off for Ivybridge, all because of adverse weather conditions.
The SWPFL said all cancelled games had been rearranged for later dates.
