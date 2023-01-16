Devon severe weather floods roads and fells trees
Published
Severe weather in Devon has caused more flooding on roads and trees to fall.
Devon County Council Highways tweeted there had been reports of standing water and flooding across the county, with motorists warned to not risk driving through flood water.
A large tree was reported to have fallen down near Dunkerswell, blocking the road.
Flood alerts were put in place on Monday morning, with 13 alerts across Devon and three in Cornwall.
Severe weather led to disruption, cancelled football fixtures and road closures over the weekend.
A landslide that forced the closure of the A399 in Combe Martin was among incidents being investigated by highways teams.
