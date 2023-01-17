Plymouth shootings: Inquests under way
Inquests into the deaths of five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have begun.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of the city in August 2021.
He then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of 12 August.
The jury inquests are being held by Plymouth Coroner Ian Arrow at Exeter Racecourse and are expected to last four weeks.
Jake Davison's inquest is being held separately and is scheduled to begin on 20 February 2023.
