Devon community transport scheme making cuts to service
A community transport service in Devon has said it will run a reduced service from March due to a lack of funding.
Holsworthy Rural Community Transport is a charity which began in 1999 and is run by a small group of trustees.
In 2009, the charity managed to secure the first of three Big Lottery grants, totalling £690,000.
These grants ended in March 2022 and now the charity is "running on its reserves".
Currently, the service runs two school bus runs and several Ring & Ride trips per day - which take people to different locations and attractions across the South West.
In July 2022, the charity's trustees called a public meeting aimed at finding funding to address an annual shortfall of about £80,000.
Trustee Martin Prentice said the charity had exhausted all funding options and was having to make decisions as to the future of the service.
On behalf of the charity, Mr Prentice said: "I can confirm that the Ring & Ride service will continue after 31 March on a trial basis and at a reduced level covering only shorter social outings.
"We have had to do this due to funding shortfalls, and it has been possible due to staff taking voluntary redundancy or reduction in their hours along with the possibility of some last-minute funding which we have been made aware of and will now be pursuing."
The charity's Ring & Ride service provides a day out, shopping trip, or event visit for people who have limited or no access to local transport.
Kilkhampton resident Joyce Paton said the Ring & Ride trips had been a "lifeline" for her over the last few years.
She said: "It's a very good service. I don't know what I would do without it, I really don't. It's been a lifeline, I've made so many good friends, and we have a good day out.
"If it's lost, it would upset us. We can't drive so therefore we rely on this to get to different places. We wouldn't be able to keep in touch, other than by phone."
Bude resident Margaret Strange said: "Oh, it keeps you sane.
"If you didn't have someone to talk to once or twice a week and you live on your own, who would you talk to?
"It might be a nice environment, it's a nice house, I've got nice views; but it's the people that you need to have contact with, and everybody on here is so jolly, you can't help but enjoy yourself."
Devon County Council said it had supported the charity with an annual grant since 1999 which had increased by 4% this year.
A council spokesman said: "We've made Holsworthy Rural Community Transport aware of available funding opportunities and have offered to help review the operation of its services."
