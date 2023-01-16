Orphaned otter cubs moved after Devon rehab centre flooded
Eight orphaned otter cubs rescued by a charity in north Devon have been moved because of floods.
The cubs had been housed in special enclosures at the UK Wild Otter Trust site, alongside the River Mole.
Following heavy rain, the charity's Eurasian otter rehabilitation centre started to flood on Thursday before its car park and some enclosures ended up fully under water during the weekend.
It said the cubs were "never in danger" but relocated safely within its site.
The centre has a "cub hospital" on its two-acre site and 19 enclosures for the mammals.
The organisation rescued 31 orphaned and injured otters in 2022, and released 28 rehabilitated otters back into the wild.
