Plymouth 'hero' pair stop runaway flaming car
- Published
Two men stopped a flaming car as it rolled backwards down a road towards other vehicles, witnesses have said.
The Ford Focus caught fire in St Levan Road, Plymouth, at 12:45 GMT on Tuesday.
A family of four including a 16-month-old baby girl escaped from the car unharmed.
Onlookers saw the car roll backwards into the path of other cars and pedestrians before two men stepped in to bring it to a halt.
Chris Clewer, of the nearby Engage Church, said a "panicked family rushed in" to a prayer meeting after their car engine caught fire just outside.
"The family, a 16-month-old, mum and grandparents, sheltered in the church as the intensity of the fire increased and the emergency services were called," he said.
"At one point the handbrake mechanism burnt through and the blazing car started rolling down the road towards other vehicles."
He said "two brave church members", who have not been named, halted the car and chocked the back wheels.
"The fire brigade arrived within 10 minutes and expertly put out the blaze before any further damage was done," he said.
Steven Bell, pastor of the Engage Church, said: "The actions of the church members was heroic before the fire service did an amazing job in putting the flames out."
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were called to St Levan Road to reports of a car fire.
Firefighters put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
The road reopened at about 13:15 GMT.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.