Exeter cyclist seriously injured in crash
- Published
A cyclist is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Exeter.
Police said they were called to the scene of the crash at Rydon Lane at about 17:44 GMT on Tuesday.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the cyclist's next of kin were with them in hospital.
Devon County Council tweeted that the road was closed towards Countess Wear and warned drivers to expect delays.
