Icy roads in Devon lead to high number of collisions
Drivers in Devon have been warned by police to only carry out essential travel after a "huge volume of collisions".
Devon and Cornwall Police roads officers said on Twitter that rural areas in south Devon had seen the most incidents as icy conditions continued.
Seven schools are closed or opening late.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across most of Devon and Cornwall is in place until 12:00 GMT.
Another ice warning has been issued, covering both counties, from 17:00 until 10:00 on Thursday.
There were snow flurries around the county on Wednesday morning, including in the Plymouth and Exeter areas.
The Met Office warning said that "snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption".
Devon County Council Highways' control room said the lowest road temperature in the county had been -3.8C (25F) on the A35 at Axminster.
Staff said people should "remember to take care on the road this morning" following wintry showers overnight.
Highways staff said: "Stick to main roads, as these are more likely to have been salted, drive at lower speeds and leave adequate distance between you and the car in front."
