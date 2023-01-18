Cyclist seriously injured in Exeter road crash
- Published
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a road crash with a van in Exeter.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the rider, a local man in his 50s, and the VW Transporter collided in Rydon Lane, at the junction with Old Rydon Lane, at about 17:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries initially thought to be life-threatening but later reclassified as serious, officers said.
The driver of the VW Transporter, a local woman in her 60s, was not hurt.
Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.