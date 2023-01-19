Dartmoor wild camping agreement reached
- Published
Dartmoor bosses have quelled fears of a wild camping ban after coming to a new agreement with landowners.
On Friday, a "test case" High Court ruling gave the owner of an estate on Dartmoor the right to "remove" wild campers from his land.
The decision was branded a "catastrophe" for children training for the Ten Tors Challenge and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.
But a new agreement means wild camping can continue "with immediate effect".
The "agreement on principle" followed a summit on Wednesday between park bosses and landowners, Dartmoor National Park Authority said.
It said people could now wild camp in some areas of the park without seeking permission from landowners.
These areas would be made clear on a new interactive map to be published on its website.
Wild campers must agree to guidelines based on "leave no trace" principles, the authority said.
The authority said "fly camping", often involving large groups lighting barbecues or open fires, was still prohibited.
Members of the Dartmoor Commons Owners' Association have signed a "Permissive agreement" which stops short of making their land a public right of way.
John Howell, chair of Dartmoor Commons Owners' Association, said: "We recognise the importance of people being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping, and the benefits that this can bring."
Dr Kevin Bishop, chief executive of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said they had "worked quickly" on a resolution and thanked all those involved in the discussions.
He added: "We're committed to working together to continue all our good work that helps keep Dartmoor special for everyone."
The ruling on Friday had sparked a swift response from leaders behind The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and the Ten Tors Challenge, which involves 2,400 teenagers tackling routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles while carrying all they need to complete their route.
Following the u-turn, a spokesperson for the Duchy of Cornwall said they were "pleased to have found a way forward quickly and in partnership with the Dartmoor National Park Authority and other landowners".
'Clarify the law'
Alexander Darwall and his wife Diana, who own the Blachford Estate on Dartmoor, took the case to the High Court on Friday last week, prompting fears about wild camping being banned.
However, they said it was never their intention to ban camping on Dartmoor, but to "clarify the law".
They said they were seeking a "mutually satisfactory arrangement".
Before Friday Dartmoor was the only area of England and Wales where under a local law there had been an assumed right to wild camp without the landowner's permission.
