Plymouth shooting: Police staff had 'lack of firearms licence training'
- Published
Police staff responsible for investigating who should be eligible for a shotgun or firearms licence did not receive effective training, an inquest into the deaths of five people shot and killed by a gunman has heard.
Jake Davison, 22, used his legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine, 51, and four others including a young girl in Keyham, Plymouth, in August 2021.
He then turned the weapon on himself.
His licence was revoked in 2020, but returned weeks before the killings.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Katherine, also known as Kate, Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of 12 August.
On the fourth day of the inquests into the deaths of Davison's victims, Ch Supt Roy Linden from Devon and Cornwall Police was questioned about the training given to firearms enquiry officers (FEOs).
They gather the information necessary to assess the suitability of firearms and shotgun licence applicants.
Ch Supt Linden said FEOs used a form to show evidence they had completed certain tasks, such as looking at the suitability of referees and that the "risk matrix" had been looked at.
Dominic Adamson, representing the Martyn, Washington and Shepherd families, asked whether it was correct that in effect a firearms inquiry officer's training was "here's a copy of the risk matrix, check this database, it's easy, away you go".
Ch Supt Linden said: "I wouldn't put it in those terms. There was an absence of effective training, I would say."
He added: "The process itself is linear and straightforward."
Mr Adamson said in other walks of life there would be training and then a test to check competence and added: "There's nothing of that nature in place for firearms enquiry officers."
Ch Supt Linden said: "At a national, regional and local level, no."
Mr Adamson said the need for training was a "theme" of the Targeting the Risk report produced by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in September 2015.
That report concluded there was a need for change and if there was not, "there will be another tragedy".
Ch Supt Linden said the need for training "could not have been clearer" in the report and agreed that "years later" nothing had been achieved.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.