People in Devon and Cornwall urged to get Covid booster jab
- Published
People yet to have their initial Covid booster in Devon and Cornwall are urged to come forward.
NHS England South West issued the final call before the programme closes on 12 February.
Scientists advising the government said the initial booster offer - the third jab for most people - should close at the same time as the autumn booster.
More than 16 million doses have been administered in the South West since December 2020, according to the NHS.
Dr Michael Marsh, NHS England South West medical director, said: "Just like the weather, it can be difficult to predict what's coming in the future, which is why it's important to get protected now, while you still can.
"We know that the booster really increases immunity and is highly effective at reducing the risk of severe infection and hospitalisation."
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the universal offer of a Covid jab should move "towards a more targeted offer during vaccination campaigns".
This means that only certain people will be eligible for the primary course of the vaccine - the first and second jabs - at certain times of the year.