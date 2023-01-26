Fake Plymouth taxi driver jailed for rape and kidnap
- Published
A man posing as a taxi driver who kidnapped and raped a woman at his Plymouth home has been jailed for 18 years.
Yuseab Woldeab, of Wilton Street, convinced the 28-year-old woman he was a taxi driver before attacking her in April 2022, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
Woldeab was convicted on two charges of rape and one of kidnap.
He was jailed for 13 years for one rape, 12 years for the second, and five years for the kidnap.
All the sentences will run concurrently.
The judge said Woldeab was "dangerous" and also gave him an extended five-year jail term on top of the 13 years.
'No self worth'
Judge Peter Johnson said the Home Office would decide if he would be deported.
The court heard the woman was heading home after a night out in the city with friends, and sent a distressed message to her friends after the attack.
In a statement to the court, the victim said she had never had any sexual contact with a man and as a gay female had lost her sense of identity.
She said: "I have been true to myself and that has been taken away from me. I have no self worth anymore."
Sentencing Woldeab, the judge said: "I am sure you were prowling the near deserted streets of Plymouth looking for drunken women to take back to your house for sex."
He revealed there was police intelligence about previous incidents involving Woldeab in the city from 2016 onwards, which had not resulted in convictions.
The judge said there had been numerous occasions when Woldeab had followed lone women.
Woldeab, who denied the charges, had argued the sex was consensual.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.