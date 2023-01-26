Dartmoor Miniature Pony Centre to close due to cost of living
A long-running tourist attraction in Devon will close its doors due to cost of living.
Dartmoor's Miniature Pony Centre said it had "no choice" but to close amid falling revenue and visitors.
The centre's Shetland ponies and donkeys will be sold according to a "strict criteria" to ensure they go to good homes.
Staff said proceeds from the sales would go towards the continued care of other animals at the farm.
Joanna Ginsberg, general manager, said staff were devastated by the decision to close.
She said the cost of living crisis had deterred people from visiting.
"This was noticeable during our Christmas festival season when our ticket sales were highly affected, and our takings were down," she said.
"With 2023 looking no better, costs rising at an alarming rate and days out with the family becoming a luxury that people cannot afford, it is with great sorrow that we have no choice but to shut our doors forever."
The centre, which was set up more than 30 years ago, will reopen for one week only in the February half-term for a final goodbye.
