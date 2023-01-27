Devon and Cornwall crime rates up by more than 10%
Crime rates in Devon and Cornwall have risen by more than 10% in a year.
The Police and Crime Commissioner pointed to a "worrying rise in violent crime" after information was released by the Office of National Statistics.
Theft from a person rose the highest by 49.1%, followed by a 28.8% rise in shoplifting, and reports of sexual offences rose by 19.2%.
Compared to other areas Devon and Cornwall remain the third safest place in England and Wales.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the increase in theft "may potentially be due to the cost-of-living increase and the financial difficulties people are currently experiencing".
The force also said a rise in crime "was expected" when compared to previous years when Covid-19 lockdowns were in place.
The statistics show reported overall crime rose by 10.6% in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 12 months to September 2022.
Dep Chief Constable Jim Colwell said: "We acknowledge how distressing it is to be a victim of burglary or theft, and we will continue to develop our response in tackling these crimes.
"Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for the force, and we are continuing to encourage victims to report crimes."
'Violent crime'
The area's figures were below the national increase of 12.3%.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez said there was "much work still to be done, particularly in relation to the worrying rise in violent crime".
She said: "We must continue our efforts to prevent violence and continue our work on focusing on young people to build this out of our community for the longer term.
"A more connected and accessible police force will ultimately deliver safer communities for us all and that is what we are focused on delivering."
Ms Hernandez said the approved rise in council tax would enable the reopening of a further six police stations.
The force reopened police inquiry desks in Newton Abbot, Tiverton, Penzance, Truro, Bude and Falmouth in 2022.
