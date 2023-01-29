Torbay mobile food van aims to reach people in need
- Published
A "social supermarket" aiming to help families who are struggling to cope with cost of living pressures has launched in Devon.
A converted minibus is visiting various locations across Torbay to reach people who cannot access fixed schemes.
The bus is open five days a week in church car parks and at community centres across Torbay.
The project is run by church group Torbay United with government and council funding.
Torbay United said the project would offer discounted food for people "not currently being supported".
Torbay United was awarded £120,000 as part of the Faith New Deal pilot fund from the government, announced in 2022.
Torbay Council helped to fund supplies for the project.
Giles Fearnley, from Torbay Church of England Deanery, said: "After months of hard work by so many, it is great to be celebrating the launch of this much-needed mobile food provision.
"The government's grant is enabling churches across Torbay to work together and mobilise volunteers to deliver very practical support for those who most need it in our community."
Councillor Jackie Stockman, cabinet member for adults and public health at Torbay Council, said: "Having enough money to put food on the table is one of the biggest concerns among households and this project will help to alleviate those worries.
"It's unique and means that members of the public will find it easier to access help where and when they need it."
