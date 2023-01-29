Pedestrians hurt in Barnstaple by driver fleeing police
- Published
A number of people have been injured in Devon after they were struck by a car fleeing police.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a black Vauxhall Astra failed to stop at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday in Barnstaple.
The driver went down Wells Street, through a tight gap and then onto Boutport Street.
As it turned the corner it collided with a number of pedestrians. Officers closed Boutport Street while police investigated.
Police said medical treatment was administered soon after the incident by a number of persons including members of the public and emergency service personnel.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or those with information to contact them.
Exact details about the number of people injured are not yet known.
