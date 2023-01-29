Exeter death: Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation in Sidwell Street, Exeter, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday.
A man in his 40s, who was found with a chest wound, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Two men, aged 19, one of no fixed address and the other from Dorset, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two other people, a 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
All four are in police custody.
The dead man's next-of-kin had been informed, the force said.
Police were still at the scene on Sunday for an investigation and inquiries were ongoing, officers added.
