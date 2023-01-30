North Devon projects targets unwell people living in fuel poverty
People with respiratory problems who are living in fuel poverty are being helped by improving energy efficiency in their homes.
In one case an energy adviser said she had found people using candles for heating.
Barnstaple GP Dr Oliver Hassall got £80,000 from the NHS for the one-year programme with a community energy firm.
GPs contact people based on NHS data and an adviser from 361 Community Energy visits those in need.
The Fuel Poverty Crisis Programme estimates it can save households about £1,000 a year.
Mel Eyers, an adviser from 361, told BBC News: "I've been in houses where they've got a selection of candles and they're telling me that's where they get the heat from.
"They've refused to open their post because they're too scared to find out what their energy bills going to be.
"I know health is not something that we can all control, but certainly having the heating on, we should be able to do that."
Advisers like her offer energy saving advice and have also collected and lined donated curtains to hang in clients' homes to prevent draughts and heat loss.
Dr Hassall told BBC Radio Devon: "Living in a cold, dark, damp home is not at all good for your physical or mental health, particularly if you have pre-existing medical conditions.
"There's been a problem with fuel poverty in north Devon for a long time and that's without the cost-of-living crisis.
"Many of them depend on medical devices which require electricity to run and as we know lots of people at the moment are having to choose between heating and eating, but for some of these people it's a choice between eating and breathing."
Retired Mary and Nigel Green, from Holsworthy, have had advice on insulation and saving money on energy costs.
Mrs Green said: "Because of his history of heart attacks Nigel feels the cold a lot.
"He's on medication but the answer is you have to try and keep warm.
"And as everybody knows nowadays that is a struggle in itself, never mind putting food on the table."
She said that 361 had organised extra loft insulation.
"I'm pretty sure that's going to be a big saving," she said.
