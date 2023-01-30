Plymouth shooting: Firearms licence officer says he had no training
The firearms enquiry officer involved in issuing a shotgun licence to a man who killed five people did not receive any training, an inquest has heard.
Jake Davison, 22, had a licence for the shotgun he used to kill five people in the Keyham area of Plymouth in 2021.
David Rees worked as a firearms enquiry officer at Devon and Cornwall Police from May 2016.
Mr Rees told the inquest, being held in Exeter, that he learned the role via mentoring and "learning on the job".
At the jury hearing into the deaths of the victims being held at Exeter Racecourse, Bridget Dolan KC, acting on behalf of the coroner, asked Mr Rees: "What training were you given in 2016?"
Former police officer and Royal Marine Mr Rees replied: "Nothing I would describe as training.
"It was done in a mentoring or buddy system - learning on the job."
Mr Rees said there was no training given relating to subjects such as domestic violence or for following a national decision-making model for gun licences.
He said he had "made an attempt" to start an internet-based course but said there were "no direct questions" and it was "very difficult to understand".
Mr Rees said the course "fell by the wayside" after he spent a few hours on it.
The inquest also heard Mr Rees had no prior knowledge of autism and Asperger's syndrome but did his own research when considering Davison's application.
Davison had declared his autism in his licence application.
In August 2021, Davison killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, before turning his legally-held pump-action shotgun on himself.
The inquest continues.
