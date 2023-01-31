'Defect' found during nuclear submarine maintenance
Inspectors found a "defect" on a nuclear submarine which has been at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth for maintenance, it has emerged.
HMS Vanguard was found to have a defect "from work done in the past" when the vessel was in dry dock, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
It added the work was "promptly reported and fixed".
Contractors Babcock said the problem was a "huge disappointment" and "safety remains our most important priority".
The 492ft (150m)-long HMS Vanguard arrived at Devonport for maintenance in 2015 and had been due to leave in 2020.
The MoD, responding to a story in The Sun, said the work was nearing completion and it was during a "routine inspection as part of the final stages of the project's test and commissioning that this issue was identified".
It said there were "no nuclear safety implications associated with the issue identified".
Preparations for final testing of the submarine's onboard system could "safely continue without any impact on the programme".
The MoD said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had spoken to Babcock "to seek assurances about future work".
A Babcock spokesperson said: "Any quality related issue is a huge disappointment, but our own robust inspection processes discovered the issue, and we have taken immediate action to resolve it.
"Safety remains our most important priority and we can confirm there was no safety or operational impact from the work.
"We will continue to work closely with our customer, as we have throughout this most complex and critical of programmes."
People in Plymouth support the dockyard, the Royal Navy and the jobs they bring to our city. But that support is conditional on the dockyard having strict and robust safety measures. This failure must result in a stronger safety culture and a new effort to reassure the city.— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) January 31, 2023
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport tweeted that the defect was "very concerning".
"I've spoken to Babcock about this failing," he said.
"They need to be fully transparent about how this botch job happened and what they are doing to ensure it never happens again."
Babcock said when the submarine arrived it was in for a "deep maintenance, refuel and life-extension programme".
Obsolete systems would be replaced, new equipment would be installed and there would be upgrades to the communication systems and weapon systems.
HMS Vanguard is the lead boat of four Vanguard-class submarines that carry up to 16 Trident ballistic missiles that can carry multiple nuclear warheads.
One of the four Vanguard submarines is always at sea while another is kept at high readiness.
