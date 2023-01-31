Plymouth shooting: Killer's shotgun licence issue 'was wrong'
- Published
The Devon and Cornwall Police firearms licencing unit was "a dangerous shambles", an inquest into the mass shooting of five people has heard.
Jake Davison used his licensed shotgun to kill five people in Keyham, Plymouth in August 2021.
David Rees, the firearms enquiry officer who recommended issuing him a gun licence, admitted it should not have been issued.
When asked he agreed there had been a failure to properly assess risk.
The inquest at Exeter Racecourse heard on Monday that Mr Rees did not receive any training.
Davison's licence for the pump-action weapon he used was returned to him in July 2021, one month before the fatal attacks, after it was removed when he assaulted two teenagers in September 2020.
At Tuesday's hearing, Dominic Adamson KC, representing some of the victims' families, asked Mr Rees if he accepted "the decision to issue this licence in the first place was wrong".
Mr Rees replied: "Yes I do."
Mr Adamson went on to say: "And it must follow that your recommendation that this was a low risk case was fundamentally incorrect?"
Mr Rees replied: "Yes, I accept that."
Mr Adamson previously set out a number of reasons why the application for a shotgun licence by killer Jake Davison should have raised "red flags".
He said there was "no exploration of" previous documented assaults, possible mental health issues and Davison's self-declaration of autism.
The inquest has previously heard the Devon and Cornwall Police firearms licensing unit used a risk matrix to help decision making in shotgun and firearms licence applications.
Mr Adamson said: "All of these issues would constitute a red flag on the matrix wouldn't they?"
Mr Rees responded: "Yes, they would."
'Failed to protect'
Mr Rees agreed with the suggestion from Nick Stanage, the barrister representing Zoe and Josh Davison, brother and sister of Jake Davison, that the firearms licensing unit had failed.
Mr Stanage said: "Do you agree the only thing that was systematic was the failure to properly assess risk?"
Mr Rees replied: "Yes."
Mr Stanage continued: "In granting and renewing Jake Davison's shotgun certificate Devon and Cornwall Police staff and management failed to protect the public?"
Mr Rees replied: "Yes."
Mr Stanage added: "And their actions and omissions instead posed a danger to the public?"
Mr Rees agreed.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.