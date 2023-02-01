West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies.
On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding.
The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business support and consultancy, and the local agriculture sector.
Councillor Peter Crozier said they would result in "lasting benefits".
The money, from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will be spent during the next three years.
So far, the council has only received year one of funding - £176,568.
The authority has agreed to the commissioning of a local cycling and walking plan to improve routes across west Devon and the South Hams.
Under company support plans, the council says advisors will work with businesses and consultancies to set out pathways to decarbonise their activities and "ensure they are ahead of the curve".
The council says partnerships will also be developed across the local agriculture sector, businesses and tech companies to "move farming into new sustainable ways of working".
It adds a new distribution project will also help increase opportunities for locally-produced food and drink to reach local markets, reducing the carbon footprint.
Mr Crozier, lead member for economy at the council, said: "We are delighted to share more detailed plans of how this important funding will be used across west Devon over the next three years.
"This important programme will bring long-lasting benefits to the area which will enhance our sustainability, productivity and growth."
