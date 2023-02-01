Train services in south west cancelled in rail strikes
Published
Rail passengers are facing disruption amid train staff walk outs on Wednesday and Friday over pay and conditions.
Train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are among those striking.
GWR said an "extremely limited service" would operate on strike days - between 07:30 GMT and 19:30 GMT.
Some disruption is also expected on Thursday and Saturday because of the knock-on impact of industrial action on shift patterns.
CrossCountry will not run any services on Wednesday or Friday but said normal service was expected on Thursday and Saturday.
The only routes served by GWR trains in Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday and Friday are between Exeter St David's and Exmouth and Paignton; between Plymouth and Gunnislake; and between Penzance and St Ives.
On Thursday and Saturday, GWR said trains would run as planned with some minor changes to the very first and late-night services, and urged passengers to check before travelling.
