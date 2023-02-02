Plymouth police give collision fear swan lift to vets
- Published
A swan has been taken to the vets in the back of a police car after officers feared it had been hit by a vehicle.
Plymouth police said officers were called to the Mutley Plain area of the city at 18:20 GMT on Wednesday.
A swan had been "removed" from Plymouth harbour about two miles (3.2km) away by a "drunk male" and had "possibly been hit by a vehicle", said officers.
"Members of the public had wrapped a blanket around it," said police who took the bird to the vets.
Plymouth Police D Section tweeted: "Not your usual prisoner!
"Report of a swan being removed from the harbour by a drunk male before it being involved in a collision on Mutley Plain.
"Taken to the vets where they are nursing it back to health."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man had left the area before officers arrived.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.