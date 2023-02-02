Plymouth shooting: Dunblane massacre recommendations not acted on by police
Recommendations that followed an inquiry into the Dunblane massacre were not implemented by Devon and Cornwall Police, an inquest has heard.
More stringent training was urged after the mass shooting in 1996 when 16 pupils and a teacher were killed.
The inquest is into the deaths of five people shot and killed by Jake Davison in Plymouth in 2021.
The jury heard the force's firearms licensing supervisor had received no relevant training for 22 years.
Stephen Carder was giving evidence on Thursday, at the inquests, being held at Exeter Racecourse.
Davison, 22, used his licensed shotgun to kill five people in the Keyham area of the city in August 2021.
He killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, before turning his shotgun on himself.
The firearms licensing unit at Devon and Cornwall Police issued a shotgun licence and returned a shotgun to Davison despite previous assaults and mental health issues, the inquest has heard.
The inquest heard Lord Cullen recommended more stringent training for gun licensing staff in a public inquiry that followed the Dunblane massacre.
Mr Carder told the inquest the only training specific to firearms licensing had been a two-day course in 1998.
Bridget Dolan KC, who is asking questions on behalf of the coroner, said: "Does that seem to suggest that guidance and recommendations that came out of Dunblane had simply been forgotten?"
Mr Carder replied: "It would appear so, yes."
Ms Dolan said: "Not just for a year or two - for 22 years there had been nothing available to you?"
Mr Carder replied: "No."
The inquest hearing continues.
