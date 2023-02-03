Devon and Cornwall Police trainee jailed for online child sex offences
- Published
A former student police officer has been jailed for sending sexual messages and explicit images of himself to a nine-year-old girl.
The Devon and Cornwall Police trainee Jason Hicks, 31, pleaded guilty to 13 charges and was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday.
He was immediately arrested, suspended and subsequently dismissed without notice, the force said.
Officers found more than 1,200 images and videos of children on his devices.
Hicks of Dunkeswell, Devon, admitted causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with children, four counts of attempting to incite children to engage in sexual activity, four counts of attempted sexual communication with children and three charges of making indecent photographs of children between September 2012 and January 2022.
He was jailed for seven years, of which he will serve four years in prison and three years on extended licence and was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
'Despicable offences'
David Barnes, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said after the case that Hicks used social media to find and contact young girls.
"He pretended to be a teenage boy, sending explicit messages and photographs while encouraging the girls to send him intimate images of themselves," he said.
"At least one girl, aged just nine years old, sent photographs of herself to Hicks as a result."
Devon and Cornwall Police said Hicks had been placed on the College of Policing Barred List.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker said they were "despicable offences".
"All police officers, including those in training, have a privileged role in being part of a force responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people," he said.
"The actions of Jason Hicks were wholly wrong and illegal and he now faces the consequences of that."
