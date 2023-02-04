Plymouth crash: Two hurt in four-car collision which closes road
- Published
Two people have been injured in a crash involving four cars in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Novorossiysk Road just after 13:30 GMT and those hurt were taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said their injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
The road was expected to remain closed for "a couple of hours" due to debris, the force added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.