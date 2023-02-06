Motorbike rider dies in single-vehicle crash in Sidford
A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Devon.
The single-vehicle crash happened on the A3052 at Stevens Cross in Sidford, near Sidmouth, at about 19:10 GMT on Saturday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the male motorbike rider died at the scene.
The road was closed for about six hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the motorbike.
Police said they were still trying to locate the man's next of kin.
Anyone who witnessed the crash was encouraged to contact police.
