Jevani Brown: Exeter City's top scorer charged with assault
- Published
Exeter City's top scorer Jevani Brown has been charged with assaulting a woman in the city centre.
The 28-year-old is due to appear in court next week and Exeter City said he would not play until proceedings have concluded.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Queens Street in Exeter on Thursday 2 February after reports a woman had been assaulted.
Police attended and Brown was charged with assault, the force said.
"Jevani Jason Brown, aged 28, originally from Luton but currently residing in Exeter, has been charged with assault by beating," a statement from the force said.
"He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 February."
Exeter said on Twitter: "Exeter City Football Club is aware of the charge made against Jevani Brown.
"As this is a legal matter, we are unable to make any comment until legal proceedings have been concluded. He will not be selected to play during this period."
Brown is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals.
The club had said on Friday the footballer would not play in Saturday's League One clash with Charlton Athletic due to a "club disciplinary matter".
