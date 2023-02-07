Man suffers life-changing injuries in motorbike crash
A man has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries after a motorbike crash near Newton Abbot.
Police said officers attended reports of a crash on the eastbound off-slip of the A38 of the A383 at Goodstone Cross at around 13:00 GMT on Monday.
A local man in his 50s was taken to Derriford Hospital, and the A38 was closed in both directions between Drumbridges and Ashburton.
Roads were reopened at around 14:00, with the off-slip closed until 17:45.
Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team carried out an investigation at the scene.
Devon & Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward to aid investigations.
