Two flee Devonport house after fire breaks out
- Published
Two people had to escape their home after a fire started in the living room before spreading upstairs.
The blaze broke out in a two-storey house in Devonport, Plymouth at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The residents managed to get out of the property before four fire crews and an ambulance arrived.
A woman was taken to hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Also on Tuesday night, fire crews responded to a fire that started in a chimney in Winkleigh.
Four crews attended from about 18:30, and the house was severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke, DSFRS said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.