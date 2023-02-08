Turkey-Syria earthquake: Devon Turkish group sends aid to region
- Published
A man whose family was left homeless by an earthquake in Turkey has taken part in a drive to get donations to the devastated region.
Emir Erman is a member of the Devon Turkish Community centre in Exeter.
The group has received "hundreds" of aid donations following the disaster that hit southern turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 11,000 people.
Mr Erman aid close relatives, including his father and sisters, had been left out in the cold.
"They are living outside in a tent and it's freezing," he said.
"My sisters have little kids. I am away from them. I am feeling pain because I should be with them in this hard time.
"I'm heartbroken, upset, very sad, but at the same time I feel guilty because I'm not with my family.
"They are in a desperate condition. They are sleeping in chairs; they are putting the kids in the car."
He said being able to send donations from the community had given him some sense of "relief".
Yasar Oflaz, president of the Devon Turkish Community Centre, which is based in Pinhoe, said the disaster had prompted it to take action "as soon as they heard".
The group has been collecting donations of money and clothing to be flown to Turkey from Heathrow.
He said donations had flooded in from the community and further afield.
"The only way we can help is to send money and clothes so we are doing the best we can," he said.
"It's my home country and it feels so sad. It's scary."
Mr Oflaz said they were now struggling to get clothing to Turkey so asked that people stop donating these items.
Kate Jago, from the Pinhoe Village group, said the community had rallied around to help.
"It's heartbreaking and we can all relate to that," she said.
Describing the Turkish centre as "part of the community", she added: "We want to send messages of support to everybody here; I know they are calling their friends and family to try and get hold of them and support them.
"We are there to support them."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.