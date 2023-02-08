Plymouth shooting inquests: Officer 'surprised' killer had gun licence
An ex-detective was "surprised" to find a man who went on to shoot dead five people had a shotgun licence, an inquest heard.
Jake Davison was referred to restorative justice officer David Huggett after attacking a teenage boy.
Aware of Davison's "meltdowns" and tendency to lash out, Mr Huggett raised concerns with licensing officers.
Davison's gun was seized by police but returned to him before he killed five people in Plymouth in August 2021.
Davison, 22, shot dead his mother Maxine, 51; three-year-old Sophie Martyn; her father, Lee, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area, before turning the legally-held pump action shotgun on himself.
In the skatepark assault in September 2020, Davison repeatedly punched the teenager after somebody called him "fat".
Police referred him to Pathfinder - a police scheme dealing with deferred charges - following the assault.
'Unpredictable behaviour'
Mr Huggett, Davison's keyworker with the scheme, had served in the Army and as a police officer for 27 years.
He told the inquest at Exeter Racecourse he was "surprised" to see on police files in November 2020 that Davison had a shotgun licence.
Mr Huggett said: "He had issues where he had meltdowns and lashed out at people.
"I thought this was unpredictable behaviour. I thought, 'Are firearms licensing actually aware of this?' and I sent them an email."
Devon and Cornwall Police's firearms licensing unit then went to seize the shotgun in December 2020.
Bridget Dolan KC, who is asking questions on behalf of the coroner, asked Mr Huggett why he was surprised to see the licence warning marker.
Mr Huggett referred to Davison being autistic and his involvement in violent incidents at school.
Regarding the skatepark assault, Mr Huggett said Davison told him in interview he "had had a bad day".
'He lost it'
Mr Huggett said: "Him and his mother were getting on each other's nerves and he wanted to go for a walk and calm down."
When Davison heard someone call him "fat" he "just snapped", Mr Huggett said.
"He said he went up to the group and effectively he lost it. He said he knew the person he assaulted was not the person who had shouted abuse at him."
Ms Dolan asked: "But he felt he had to make somebody pay?"
Mr Huggett replied: "Yes."
Previously, the inquest has heard investigating officer Det Con Pablo Beckhurst had not understood a firearms warning marker on Davison's police files.
The inquest continues.
