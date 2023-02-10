Devon hospital internships for teens with learning disabilities
Five teenagers with learning disabilities are in internships at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital as part of a project to get them into work.
Project SEARCH is working with Petroc College of Further and Higher Education to organise the internships.
One of the interns, Mark, said it gave him "confidence" and allowed him to make friends.
Suzanne Tracey, CEO of the hospital, said it was "of huge benefit to the hospital".
The interns are working in maintenance, as healthcare assistants, and in administration.
'Fantastic talent'
Project SEARCH is a transition to work programme for young adults with learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions.
Mark said "it has given me the confidence to work in an environment where the patients aren't well" and the skills allowed him "to be employed in other places, not just a hospital, and also to maybe live independently".
Ms Tracey said: "What's absolutely fantastic is you see these young people at the start of the programme, and then see them midway and towards the end and how they grow in confidence and their general skills alongside their work skills is just so fantastic to see.
"It's of huge benefit to the hospital, these interns bring fantastic talent into our organisation.
"They play a key role in filling gaps in our staff, and make a contribution that really benefits our patients."
'Prove myself'
James, another of the interns, said "it allows me to feel I am being helpful in the NHS".
Charlotte Jones, course co-ordinator, said: "At the moment, across the trust, there is a lot of pressure, we all know that, so I think having the interns here, it's something different, it's a little bit of positivity. The interns are really keen to get involved, keen to do the jobs."
Mark said one of the best parts had been "meeting other people with learning disabilities and making friends".
Patrick, another intern, said: "It gives me the chance to actually prove myself, and actually get a job that will keep me on for a good long while, and just the chance to be independent."
