Devonport workers to strike over weekend rotas
Workers who refuel naval ships will stage a series of strikes in a row over rotas, union Unite has announced.
Unite members employed by Serco at the Devonport dockyard in Plymouth will take industrial action every weekend from Friday until the end of April.
The union said workers were currently not told if they would be working over the weekend until Friday afternoon.
Serco said it was "disappointed" at the strike by 10 workers and said it was "open to discussions" with staff.
'Fairness and decency'
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Serco should be totally ashamed of introducing an impossible roster which means workers don't know if they are coming or going and have no work/life balance.
"Such Victorian-style working practices are shameful in the 21st Century.
"Our members employed by Serco at Devonport have the union's unfailing support in their fight for fairness and decency."
Workers will also strike each week day, from 19:00 GMT to 06:59 GMT from 13 February to 4 May.
Serco said the action was being taken by 10 people who work in the Devonport Barge Group and plans had been put in place with the Royal Navy to ensure that there was no operational effect.
Salli Shapcott, Serco's Aviation and Maritime Services Director, said: "Serco is disappointed at this industrial action by a small group of our employees at HMNB Devonport.
"We have been consulting with Unite at both a local and national level since November 2021 over working patterns.
"Serco remains open to further discussions to resolve the dispute."
