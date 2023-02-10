Plymouth shooting: Gunman 'smirked' as he shot neighbours
The Plymouth gunman "smirked" as he shot two neighbours who survived his attack, an inquest has heard.
Jake Davison, 22, killed five people including his own mother before turning the shotgun on himself in the Keyham area of the city in August 2021.
An inquest into the deaths of his victims heard he also shot and injured two neighbours on Biddick Drive.
Neighbour Michelle Parker said: "It was like he was staring right through us - he had no remorse."
Davison, who had first killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row at their home had just shot dead three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee, 43, in the street.
He would go on to kill Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.
Michelle Parker and her son Ben Parsonage said they were shot through their front door by Davison.
They survived their injuries but told the inquest of the "physical and mental scars" they have been left with.
In a statement read to the hearing Michelle Parker said she was in her living room eating dinner on 12 August with her son Mr Parsonage, granddaughter and husband at the time of the incident.
She said she heard some bangs but at first assumed they were fireworks.
Mrs Parker said her son went to the front door after hearing more bangs and she followed him.
The inquest heard she saw two bodies on the pavement through her open front door.
"Jake had his back to us," Mrs Parker said.
She said she heard her son shout to Jake to ask him what he had done.
"As Ben shouted at him, Jake turned around and took a step or two towards us.
"I can clearly remember Jake's face at this point," she said.
"It was like he was staring right through us - he had no remorse."
'Physical and mental scars'
The inquest heard Mr Parsonage turned around and pushed his mother inside the house, shutting the door behind them.
In his statement, Mr Parsonage said: "I could no longer see him but I almost instantly heard a loud bang."
Mr Parsonage said the right-hand panel of the door had smashed and he could see Davison again as he fired another shot, smashing the other window pane in the door.
"He just had a smirk on his face," he said.
"He looked without remorse, like he didn't care what he was doing or what had happened."
The inquest heard mother and son only realised they had been shot a short while later, with Mr Parsonage suffering wounds to his stomach while Mrs Parker had been injured on her left forearm and wrist.
Mr Parsonage said the incident had left him feeling "hopeless" and with physical and mental scars.
"I'm trying to get on with things but I don't like to show people my emotions - it's very difficult," he added.
Marlene Hill, Maxine Davison's sister, said in a statement read to the jury she had last seen her sister on 11 August - the day before she died.
"Maxine was run down about problems she was having with Jake," she said.
"She told me Jake was saying things to her like he wished she was dead."
Ms Hill said her sister called her at 18:04 on 12 August - minutes before Jake killed her.
"Marlene said to me, 'it's Jake - he's got me by the throat, I don't know what to do, he won't let me out of the bedroom'," she said.
Ms Hill said she shouted at Jake, asking him what he was doing, and she told him she was going to call the police.
She said she heard Davison say 'no you're not' and he disconnected the phone.
"It was truly shocking what's happened and I feel so terribly sorry for the families involved and of course I feel devastated for the loss of my sister," she said.
The inquest continues.