Burst water main closes A386 in Plymouth
- Published
A burst water main in Plymouth has caused travel disruption on the A386 Tavistock Road.
The road has been closed from Manadon Roundabout heading outbound to Boniface Lane.
Plymouth Highways confirmed South West Water would be working on the affected area, and expected the road to remain closed until Monday.
The footpath has been closed to the public after the road surface was broken by the force of the water.
