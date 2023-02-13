Torbay sea swimmers warned after seal bite
- Published
Sea swimmers have been "strongly" advised to avoid a cove after a swimmer was bitten by a seal.
Signs have been placed at Fishcombe Cove in Torbay after the incident on Saturday.
The Seal Project said the bite from a "powerful male seal" led to the swimmer being treated in hospital.
The conservation charity has warned swimmers "for your own safety our advice is to stay out of the water at this location for the time being."
The swimmer, who has not been identified, received a bite to a leg and "some scratches", said Sarah Greenslade of The Seal Project.
They were now "fine", she said.
"We just wanted to make sure no-one else gets injured in the same way.
"The seal could have been territorial or just having a bad day, we really don't know."
She added: "We have not done this lightly, it is just so that people are informed.
"It might be a complete one-off, but we would be doing the wrong thing if we did not make people aware."
'Keep your distance'
Incidents with seals were "very rare", said Steve Hussey of the Devon Wildlife Trust.
"Seals are inquisitive animals, they will investigate if there are swimmers around," he said.
"But as with every other wild animal it is good to keep your distance and exercise caution.
"These are large animals and you are in their domain, but given the number of wild swimmers this is a very isolated incident."
Conservationist Chris Thomas, who swims in the area every day, said he had had two "encounters" with seals, neither of which were bites.
"It is incredibly rare for seals to be aggressive," he said.
"This is an inquisitive seal that's been drawn towards visitors in the water.
"For the majority of their time they keep their distance, they are not looking for a fight."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.