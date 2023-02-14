Man charged over murder of woman in Bondleigh
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Devon.
Stephen Parsons, 69, of Bondleigh, will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court later after he was charged with murdering a woman in her 60s, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers were called to an address in Bondleigh, near North Tawton, shortly after 12:30 GMT on Saturday. The woman was found dead at the scene.
Police said they were still trying to locate the woman's next-of-kin.
Det Chief Insp James Dowler, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We ask that, with court proceedings due to begin, members of the public do not speculate about this tragic incident or the circumstances on social media.
"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation."
