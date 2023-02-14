'Sexualised' posts aimed at female Plymouth police officers criticised
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has condemned "sexualised comments" made towards two female officers on social media.
The comments were made as the force gave the public a look at work demands of officers via social media updates.
Chief Constable Will Kerr said the reaction was "largely positive", but inappropriate comments were also made.
He said "the comments bring into focus the issue of misogyny within our society".
'Unacceptable'
The force said it had received hundreds of comments on social media after several posts were put out on the force Facebook page, but "many of which were derogatory".
Mr Kerr said: "Over the weekend, Devon and Cornwall Police took the opportunity to reflect the variety and volume of demand that officers face daily, by following two officers on their shift and posting on to social media.
"While the posts received a largely positive reaction from our communities, those comments were somewhat tarnished by numerous sexualised comments made towards the two female officers, and some calling into question their physical ability to do the job because they were female.
"Such views are disappointing to read in the 21st Century," he said.
Mr Kerr said two female officers crewed together was "commonplace" in the force.
"My officers, whether male or female, are all equipped and able to fight crime and keep the public safe.
"Sexualised comments addressed to officers going about their job is unacceptable."
'Intense scrutiny'
"The comments bring into focus the issue of misogyny within our society, which can be seen, heard, and felt, in almost every walk of life and in every organisation.
"Sadly, policing is no exception, including my own organisation.
"Standards and behaviours in policing are currently under intense scrutiny - and rightly so."
He added: "We all have a responsibility to challenge misogyny and be a society that doesn't look the other way."
The force said it would be posting more updates on social media from the control room on Friday.