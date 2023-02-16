Plymouth children's nursery hands out dog mess bags
- Published
A nursery school is offering dog mess bags outside the building so people can pick up after their pets.
Tops Day Nursery, in Stonehouse, Plymouth, said it was prompted by reports from children about dog mess outside the building.
Extra patrols have been promised by Plymouth City Council in the area around the nursery.
And the council has encouraged people to tell it about anyone seen leaving pet mess on pavements.
Donna Mooney, from the nursery, said: "Children will come in saying dog mess is there again.
"They know that the dog owners should be picking it up because that is how we educate them."
Dean Bowles, who lives in Stonehouse, said: "Not only does it run the risk of giving them an infection, it talks about lack of care, lack of thinking for others.
"So leaving dog mess is not a good role model."
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "There are frankly far too many people that let their dogs do their business on the streets and don't clean up after them.
"That's especially important outside GP surgeries, shops, schools and playgroups because we don't want little people running into that dog mess and taking it home with them or putting it in their mouth."